Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SARTF. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $782.00. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $747.59 and its 200-day moving average is $563.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

