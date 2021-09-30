Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SARTF. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $782.00. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $747.59 and its 200-day moving average is $563.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.63.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
