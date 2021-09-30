Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $18.07

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.05. Sasol shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 3,167 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sasol by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sasol by 142.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 25.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the first quarter worth $54,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.