Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Acquires $50,626.56 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director David A. Ramsay bought 39,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SVRA stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.41. 35,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,207,000. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Savara by 3.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $4,852,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.