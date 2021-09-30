Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.82

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 154747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

