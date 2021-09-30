SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

About SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY)

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

