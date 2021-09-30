Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SBBTF remained flat at $$37.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

