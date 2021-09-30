Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,889. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.