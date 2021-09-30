Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Shares Down 0.7%

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 579 ($7.56) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56). Approximately 169,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 228,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583 ($7.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £957.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 592.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 611.55.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

