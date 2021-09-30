Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,587.02

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,587.02 ($33.80) and traded as low as GBX 2,445 ($31.94). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,445 ($31.94), with a volume of 7,886 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,580.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,587.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

