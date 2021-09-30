Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $35,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.72. 8,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

