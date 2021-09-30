Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $9.88 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

CME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.75. 20,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.86. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

