Scotia Capital Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $42,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,234 shares of company stock valued at $254,672,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.53.

LLY opened at $230.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

