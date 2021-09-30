Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.66

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.10. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 817,532 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Second Sight Medical Products by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Second Sight Medical Products by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 9.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.