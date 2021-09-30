Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Shares Up 1.6%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 55,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 191,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The firm has a market cap of $87.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SECO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Secoo by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

