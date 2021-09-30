SEEN Price Down 7% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $641.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $3.63 or 0.00008428 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SEEN has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SEEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00117780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00173190 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (CRYPTO:SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SEEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SEEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.