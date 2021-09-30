Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 12,077 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of AON worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at about $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after acquiring an additional 956,877 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,976,000.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.43. 3,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.61. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

