Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 16,857 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.09% of Insulet worth $16,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.02. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,732. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.46 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $309.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.70 and a 200 day moving average of $277.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

