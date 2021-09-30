Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.28% of Lamb Weston worth $33,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 200.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 227,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 151,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 939,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.78. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,340. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

