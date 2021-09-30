Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Stock Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.27% of Conduent worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Conduent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Conduent by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNDT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

