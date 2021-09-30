Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 18,569 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.26% of Globus Medical worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 187.6% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 219.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $9,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 1,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,039,016 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

