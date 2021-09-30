Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 191,889 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,889 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.16% of Quotient Technology worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Technology by 71.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,234,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 5,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.32. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,614,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,800,017.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock worth $183,466 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

