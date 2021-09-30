Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 22,470 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.60% of Sierra Wireless worth $18,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SWIR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.27. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

