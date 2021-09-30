Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 8,416 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.73% of ALLETE worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 339,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ALLETE by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ALLETE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ALLETE by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,281. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.75 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

ALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.