Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.24% of Dril-Quip worth $26,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.26. 238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,501. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

