Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,330 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 342,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,178,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,077,000 after buying an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,447,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $361.92. 1,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

