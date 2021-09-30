Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,860 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.88% of Renasant worth $19,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Renasant by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,068,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,732. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

