Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.58% of PNM Resources worth $24,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,086 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after purchasing an additional 851,943 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PNM Resources by 168.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 809,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 508,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in PNM Resources by 110.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 391,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

