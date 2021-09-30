Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 4.17% of Sterling Construction worth $28,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of STRL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.09. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $664.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

