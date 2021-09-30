Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $26,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after acquiring an additional 785,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,703,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,204,000 after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,318 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after acquiring an additional 419,932 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.30. 2,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,366. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

