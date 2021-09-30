Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,943 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Papa John’s International worth $21,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.75. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,444. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $132.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

