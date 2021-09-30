Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $17.34 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $311.69 and a 1 year high of $409.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.60.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.