Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $18.59 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 406,462 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.45% of Summit Materials worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 952,426 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,002,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 636,705 shares during the period.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 2,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,435. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

