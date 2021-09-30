Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.85% of WesBanco worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 38.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,650,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 738,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after acquiring an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 97,674 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

WSBC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

