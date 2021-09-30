Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of A traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $161.31. 3,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,451. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.81 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

