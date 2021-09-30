Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $29.98 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Silicon Laboratories worth $29,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,059. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

