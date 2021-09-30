Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $31.58 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 78,723 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.70% of PDC Energy worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $214,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

