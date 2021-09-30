Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $33.35 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,320 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.62% of KBR worth $33,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in KBR by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KBR by 29.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.77 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

