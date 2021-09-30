Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $36.24 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,138 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,585,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 70,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,029,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,987,000 after purchasing an additional 514,609 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 668,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after buying an additional 105,437 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.71. 16,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,139. The firm has a market cap of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.