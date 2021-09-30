Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,014 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.52% of Omnicell worth $34,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Omnicell by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Omnicell by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 393,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.27. 242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,554. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $162.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

