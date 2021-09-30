Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.78% of Inter Parfums worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPAR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.40. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.