Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 27,284 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.52% of Chart Industries worth $27,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.65.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

