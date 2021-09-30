Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 571,007 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 571,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,875,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 56,680.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BDC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.47. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Belden’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

