Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $123.22 and a 12-month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

