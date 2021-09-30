Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $856.66. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $555.11 and a 1-year high of $959.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $900.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $858.31. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

