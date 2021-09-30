Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

