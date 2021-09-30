Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 141,778 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,778 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.98% of TreeHouse Foods worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,035. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

