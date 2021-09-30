Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

