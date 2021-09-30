Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 29,531 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 29,531 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $19,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $476.24. 1,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.22.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

