Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 432,012 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,012 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.18% of Under Armour worth $16,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 88.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 56,121 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 75,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $20.15. 80,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,797. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

