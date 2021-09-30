Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 597,821 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,821 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.00% of Magellan Health worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.69. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.95 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

